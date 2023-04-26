Investors must take note of Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) performance last week, which was -13.22%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $4.43, down -6.87% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.49 and dropped to $4.05 before settling in for the closing price of $4.51. Over the past 52 weeks, NINE has traded in a range of $2.03-$17.10.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 120.90%. With a float of $15.49 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $31.29 million.

In an organization with 1212 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.19, operating margin of +8.05, and the pretax margin is +2.52.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Nine Energy Service Inc. is 4.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 741,332. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 107,284 shares at a rate of $6.91, taking the stock ownership to the 281,712 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s insider sold 27,460 for $7.01, making the entire transaction worth $192,495. This insider now owns 150,676 shares in total.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.34) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +2.43. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 120.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.43, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.7 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.29 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.48.

During the past 100 days, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s (NINE) raw stochastic average was set at 1.15%, which indicates a significant decrease from 7.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 102.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.02, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.93. However, in the short run, Nine Energy Service Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.44. Second resistance stands at $4.69. The third major resistance level sits at $4.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.81. The third support level lies at $3.56 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 151.79 million has total of 34,721K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 593,380 K in contrast with the sum of 14,390 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 166,670 K and last quarter income was 7,980 K.