Investors must take note of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) performance last week, which was 4.37%.

April 25, 2023, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) trading session started at the price of $65.24, that was -2.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $65.97 and dropped to $63.88 before settling in for the closing price of $65.45. A 52-week range for OLLI has been $40.40 – $72.27.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Consumer Defensive sector has jumped its sales by 11.10% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -32.50%. With a float of $57.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $62.17 million.

In an organization with 4900 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.66, operating margin of +7.76, and the pretax margin is +7.33.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 108.66%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 24, was worth 175,560. In this transaction Director of this company sold 3,000 shares at a rate of $58.52, taking the stock ownership to the 610 shares.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 1/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.79) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +5.63 while generating a return on equity of 7.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.61 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -32.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to -3.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 63.02.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.64, a number that is poised to hit 0.47 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.88 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.06 million. That was better than the volume of 0.99 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.13.

During the past 100 days, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s (OLLI) raw stochastic average was set at 90.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.88% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 49.64% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $57.65, while its 200-day Moving Average is $56.97. However, in the short run, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $65.36. Second resistance stands at $66.71. The third major resistance level sits at $67.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $63.27, it is likely to go to the next support level at $62.53. The third support level lies at $61.18 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) Key Stats

There are 61,947K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.94 billion. As of now, sales total 1,827 M while income totals 102,790 K. Its latest quarter income was 549,790 K while its last quarter net income were 53,090 K.