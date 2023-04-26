Investors must take note of Owens Corning’s (OC) performance last week, which was -0.15%.

On April 25, 2023, Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) opened at $100.49, lower -1.46% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $100.89 and dropped to $99.23 before settling in for the closing price of $101.43. Price fluctuations for OC have ranged from $72.97 to $105.62 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Industrials sector has jumped its sales by 8.90% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 33.10% at the time writing. With a float of $90.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.00 million.

In an organization with 19000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Owens Corning (OC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Building Products & Equipment industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Owens Corning is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 104.21%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 18, was worth 800,000. In this transaction President, Composites of this company sold 8,000 shares at a rate of $100.00, taking the stock ownership to the 62,962 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s EVP, Chief HR Officer sold 3,000 for $100.00, making the entire transaction worth $300,000. This insider now owns 21,364 shares in total.

Owens Corning (OC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.36) by $0.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.02% during the next five years compared to 31.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Owens Corning (OC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.94. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.67, a number that is poised to hit 2.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 10.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Owens Corning (OC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.87 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.87 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.23.

During the past 100 days, Owens Corning’s (OC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.80%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $96.68, while its 200-day Moving Average is $89.75. However, in the short run, Owens Corning’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $100.82. Second resistance stands at $101.68. The third major resistance level sits at $102.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $99.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $98.36. The third support level lies at $97.50 if the price breaches the second support level.

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) Key Stats

There are currently 90,771K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 9.13 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 9,761 M according to its annual income of 1,241 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,285 M and its income totaled 124,000 K.