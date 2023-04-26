Investors must take note of Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) performance last week, which was -5.92%.

On April 25, 2023, Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) opened at $28.25, lower -3.90% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.42 and dropped to $27.50 before settling in for the closing price of $28.75. Price fluctuations for WAFD have ranged from $28.10 to $39.17 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 4.00%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 41.70% at the time writing. With a float of $64.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.34 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2132 workers is very important to gauge.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Washington Federal Inc. is 1.00%, while institutional ownership is 85.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 13, was worth 48,320. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 1,600 shares at a rate of $30.20, taking the stock ownership to the 28,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 10, when Company’s Director bought 3,500 for $31.10, making the entire transaction worth $108,850. This insider now owns 51,879 shares in total.

Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.07) by -$0.12. This company achieved a net margin of +32.21 while generating a return on equity of 10.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.86 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.09, a number that is poised to hit 0.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.72 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Washington Federal Inc. (WAFD)

The latest stats from [Washington Federal Inc., WAFD] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.76 million was inferior to 0.83 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Washington Federal Inc.’s (WAFD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 4.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.24% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $31.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.45. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.77. The third major resistance level sits at $29.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.28, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.93. The third support level lies at $26.36 if the price breaches the second support level.

Washington Federal Inc. (NASDAQ: WAFD) Key Stats

There are currently 65,793K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 732,730 K according to its annual income of 236,330 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 265,420 K and its income totaled 65,930 K.