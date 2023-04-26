Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) volume exceeds 0.7 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $157.89, down -1.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $157.89 and dropped to $155.12 before settling in for the closing price of $158.51. Over the past 52 weeks, JKHY has traded in a range of $139.28-$212.62.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 7.00%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 20.00%. With a float of $72.29 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 6847 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.91, operating margin of +24.43, and the pretax margin is +24.31.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Information Technology Services Industry. The insider ownership of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 94.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 145,292. In this transaction Director of this company bought 1,000 shares at a rate of $145.29, taking the stock ownership to the 16,194 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s Board Chair & CEO sold 16,000 for $188.11, making the entire transaction worth $3,009,685. This insider now owns 106,099 shares in total.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +18.68 while generating a return on equity of 26.87.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 20.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 11.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.66. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.82, a number that is poised to hit 1.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.33 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY)

The latest stats from [Jack Henry & Associates Inc., JKHY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.79 million was superior to 0.63 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.50%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.76.

During the past 100 days, Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s (JKHY) raw stochastic average was set at 31.39%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.09% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.91% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $156.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $180.31. Now, the first resistance to watch is $157.51. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $159.08. The third major resistance level sits at $160.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $154.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $153.54. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $151.97.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 11.29 billion has total of 72,991K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,943 M in contrast with the sum of 362,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 505,310 K and last quarter income was 80,780 K.