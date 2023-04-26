Search
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) with a beta value of 0.17 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On April 25, 2023, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) opened at $2.42, lower -0.41% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.5075 and dropped to $2.42 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. Price fluctuations for KZR have ranged from $2.25 to $14.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 2.20% at the time writing. With a float of $54.06 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 84 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 86.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 06, was worth 275,320. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 40,000 shares at a rate of $6.88, taking the stock ownership to the 5,447,993 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 03, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 25,000 for $7.15, making the entire transaction worth $178,650. This insider now owns 5,487,993 shares in total.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.28) by $0.03. This company achieved a return on equity of -29.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.3 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 2.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 26.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.01, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.92 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s (KZR) raw stochastic average was set at 3.55%, which indicates a significant decrease from 38.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 78.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 76.75% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.19. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.50 in the near term. At $2.55, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.37. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.32.

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KZR) Key Stats

There are currently 70,804K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 172.09 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -68,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -18,181 K.

