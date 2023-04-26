Last month’s performance of 59.97% for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) is certainly impressive

On April 25, 2023, Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) opened at $1.10, higher 22.17% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.38 and dropped to $1.09 before settling in for the closing price of $1.10. Price fluctuations for APLT have ranged from $0.50 to $2.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.10% at the time writing. With a float of $42.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $49.95 million.

In an organization with 27 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Applied Therapeutics Inc. is 2.40%, while institutional ownership is 57.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 14,442. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,870 shares at a rate of $0.91, taking the stock ownership to the 751,625 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 11, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 6,053 for $0.91, making the entire transaction worth $5,508. This insider now owns 154,856 shares in total.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.46) by $0.3. This company achieved a return on equity of -247.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.53, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.84 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Applied Therapeutics Inc. (APLT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.44 million. That was better than the volume of 0.34 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.30%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s (APLT) raw stochastic average was set at 94.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 109.78% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.80% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9254, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9873. However, in the short run, Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.4526. Second resistance stands at $1.5613. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7426. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1626, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9813. The third support level lies at $0.8726 if the price breaches the second support level.

Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APLT) Key Stats

There are currently 48,114K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 66.35 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -82,510 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -14,429 K.