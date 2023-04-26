Last month’s performance of -9.52% for Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is certainly impressive

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.60, plunging -5.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.94 and dropped to $23.24 before settling in for the closing price of $24.51. Within the past 52 weeks, VRNS’s price has moved between $15.61 and $47.19.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 17.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -2.70%. With a float of $105.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $109.21 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 2143 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +85.26, operating margin of -24.79, and the pretax margin is -23.40.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Infrastructure industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Varonis Systems Inc. is 1.90%, while institutional ownership is 100.14%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 05, was worth 35,670. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $23.78, taking the stock ownership to the 72,410 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 08, when Company’s CFO and COO bought 24,400 for $20.50, making the entire transaction worth $500,200. This insider now owns 490,351 shares in total.

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -26.29 while generating a return on equity of -22.67.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 46.80% during the next five years compared to -46.60% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Trading Performance Indicators

Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 4.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.19. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 4911.61.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.14, a number that is poised to hit -0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS)

The latest stats from [Varonis Systems Inc., VRNS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.05 million was inferior to 1.09 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.08%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.89.

During the past 100 days, Varonis Systems Inc.’s (VRNS) raw stochastic average was set at 32.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 44.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.92, while its 200-day Moving Average is $25.61. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.73. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.19. The third major resistance level sits at $24.43. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.79. The third support level lies at $22.33 if the price breaches the second support level.

Varonis Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.46 billion based on 107,616K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 473,630 K and income totals -124,520 K. The company made 142,620 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -10,750 K in sales during its previous quarter.