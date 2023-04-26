Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 0.99 million

On April 25, 2023, Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) opened at $11.91, higher 1.50% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.28 and dropped to $11.76 before settling in for the closing price of $12.00. Price fluctuations for LAUR have ranged from $9.09 to $12.72 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Defensive Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -17.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 123.50% at the time writing. With a float of $139.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.03 million.

The firm has a total of 35000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.96, operating margin of +21.75, and the pretax margin is +19.79.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Education & Training Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Laureate Education Inc. is 7.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.08%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 48,940. In this transaction VP, ACCTG, GLOBAL CONTROLLER of this company sold 4,130 shares at a rate of $11.85, taking the stock ownership to the 12,985 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 32,842,183 for $9.41, making the entire transaction worth $309,012,100. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.27) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.94 while generating a return on equity of 6.40. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 123.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 16.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.53.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.39, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Laureate Education Inc., LAUR], we can find that recorded value of 0.72 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.29.

During the past 100 days, Laureate Education Inc.’s (LAUR) raw stochastic average was set at 96.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 91.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 16.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.39. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.59. The third major resistance level sits at $12.91. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.55. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $11.35.

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) Key Stats

There are currently 157,013K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.90 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,242 M according to its annual income of 69,570 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 346,330 K and its income totaled 39,240 K.