Lazard Ltd (LAZ) posted a -2.14% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) stock priced at $34.41, down -2.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.61 and dropped to $33.72 before settling in for the closing price of $34.78. LAZ’s price has ranged from $30.20 to $43.44 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -24.20%. With a float of $87.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.17 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 3402 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +96.51, operating margin of +20.30, and the pretax margin is +17.53.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.69 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.93 while generating a return on equity of 45.93. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lazard Ltd’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.31. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.23.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.47, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.69 million, its volume of 0.47 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 72.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 22.90%, which indicates a significant decrease from 62.04% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.40% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 32.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.96.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.75 billion, the company has a total of 112,766K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,774 M while annual income is 357,520 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 712,390 K while its latest quarter income was 42,360 K.