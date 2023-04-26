Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) average volume reaches $892.72K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) stock priced at $31.33, down -0.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $31.55 and dropped to $31.12 before settling in for the closing price of $31.56. LEG’s price has ranged from $30.05 to $41.94 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 5.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -22.90%. With a float of $130.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $135.80 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19900 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +17.63, operating margin of +9.33, and the pretax margin is +7.84.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of Leggett & Platt Incorporated is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 74.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 01, was worth 47,555. In this transaction SVP – Investor Relations of this company sold 1,378 shares at a rate of $34.51, taking the stock ownership to the 30,202 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s SVP-Gen. Counsel and Secretary sold 27,000 for $34.70, making the entire transaction worth $936,768. This insider now owns 51,619 shares in total.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.39 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +6.02 while generating a return on equity of 18.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.20% during the next five years compared to -2.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.81. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 37.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.27, a number that is poised to hit 0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG)

Looking closely at Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG), its last 5-days average volume was 0.74 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s (LEG) raw stochastic average was set at 14.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 42.01% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 23.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $34.83. However, in the short run, Leggett & Platt Incorporated’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $31.53. Second resistance stands at $31.76. The third major resistance level sits at $31.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $31.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $30.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $30.67.

Leggett & Platt Incorporated (NYSE: LEG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 4.18 billion, the company has a total of 133,074K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 5,147 M while annual income is 309,800 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 1,196 M while its latest quarter income was 52,800 K.