Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) to new highs

April 25, 2023, Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) trading session started at the price of $299.80, that was -7.32% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $299.94 and dropped to $289.53 before settling in for the closing price of $312.91. A 52-week range for AMP has been $219.99 – $357.46.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -2.10%. With a float of $105.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $108.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13500 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.39, operating margin of +18.72, and the pretax margin is +17.62.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ameriprise Financial Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ameriprise Financial Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 85.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 15, was worth 3,520,683. In this transaction EXECUTIVE VP AND CFO of this company sold 10,000 shares at a rate of $352.07, taking the stock ownership to the 14,360 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 14, when Company’s PRES-AWM PRODUCTS & SERVICES sold 6,390 for $350.35, making the entire transaction worth $2,238,736. This insider now owns 10,955 shares in total.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +14.17 while generating a return on equity of 55.04.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.66% during the next five years compared to 14.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.14. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 22.45, a number that is poised to hit 7.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 32.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ameriprise Financial Inc. (AMP)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.68 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 8.27.

During the past 100 days, Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s (AMP) raw stochastic average was set at 18.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.69% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.30% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $315.85, while its 200-day Moving Average is $300.48.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. (NYSE: AMP) Key Stats

There are 105,148K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.65 billion. As of now, sales total 14,271 M while income totals 2,559 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,617 M while its last quarter net income were 494,000 K.