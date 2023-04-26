Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) to new highs

On April 25, 2023, Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) opened at $97.14, lower -1.66% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $97.69 and dropped to $95.96 before settling in for the closing price of $97.70. Price fluctuations for GRMN have ranged from $76.37 to $114.39 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 9.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -10.00% at the time writing. With a float of $153.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $191.54 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 19700 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +57.75, operating margin of +21.15, and the pretax margin is +21.91.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Garmin Ltd. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 55.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 28, was worth 446,180. In this transaction VP, Man. Director – Auto OEM of this company sold 4,536 shares at a rate of $98.36, taking the stock ownership to the 9,023 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 28, when Company’s EVP, Operations sold 3,991 for $98.50, making the entire transaction worth $393,114. This insider now owns 47,050 shares in total.

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $1.11) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +20.03 while generating a return on equity of 15.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -10.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.60% during the next five years compared to 6.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Garmin Ltd. (GRMN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.04, a number that is poised to hit 1.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Garmin Ltd. (GRMN)

Looking closely at Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN), its last 5-days average volume was 0.68 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.93 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.54.

During the past 100 days, Garmin Ltd.’s (GRMN) raw stochastic average was set at 45.20%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.04% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $97.74, while its 200-day Moving Average is $93.69. However, in the short run, Garmin Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $97.19. Second resistance stands at $98.31. The third major resistance level sits at $98.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $95.46, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.85. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $93.73.

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE: GRMN) Key Stats

There are currently 191,359K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 18.47 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 4,860 M according to its annual income of 973,590 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,306 M and its income totaled 293,270 K.