Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Immersion Corporation (IMMR) to new highs

April 25, 2023, Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) trading session started at the price of $7.13, that was -4.29% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.16 and dropped to $6.895 before settling in for the closing price of $7.22. A 52-week range for IMMR has been $4.22 – $9.25.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 1.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 132.90%. With a float of $31.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $32.32 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 20 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.88, operating margin of +63.49, and the pretax margin is +70.11.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Immersion Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Immersion Corporation is 4.30%, while institutional ownership is 50.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 10, was worth 11,067. In this transaction General Counsel of this company sold 1,441 shares at a rate of $7.68, taking the stock ownership to the 28,032 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 13, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 966 for $7.08, making the entire transaction worth $6,839. This insider now owns 45,301 shares in total.

Immersion Corporation (IMMR) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.31. This company achieved a net margin of +79.73 while generating a return on equity of 20.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 23.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Immersion Corporation (IMMR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 8.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.01.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.93, a number that is poised to hit 0.14 in the next quarter

Technical Analysis of Immersion Corporation (IMMR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.38 million, its volume of 0.52 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.19%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.31.

During the past 100 days, Immersion Corporation’s (IMMR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.86%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 41.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $7.08 in the near term. At $7.25, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $7.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.72. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.55.

Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ: IMMR) Key Stats

There are 32,358K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 231.21 million. As of now, sales total 38,460 K while income totals 30,660 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,160 K while its last quarter net income were 19,700 K.