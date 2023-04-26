Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) stock priced at $4.38, down -4.14% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.46 and dropped to $4.255 before settling in for the closing price of $4.47. LWLG’s price has ranged from $3.91 to $13.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 13.00%. With a float of $112.05 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.65 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 21 workers is very important to gauge.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Chemicals Industry. The insider ownership of Lightwave Logic Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 22.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 02, was worth 219,108. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,000 shares at a rate of $7.07, taking the stock ownership to the 5,182 shares.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -65.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 13.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lightwave Logic Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 16.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15

Technical Analysis of Lightwave Logic Inc. (LWLG)

The latest stats from [Lightwave Logic Inc., LWLG] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.39 million was inferior to 0.58 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.13%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Lightwave Logic Inc.’s (LWLG) raw stochastic average was set at 8.83%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.43% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 82.65% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.54. The third major resistance level sits at $4.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.00.

Lightwave Logic Inc. (NASDAQ: LWLG) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 493.40 million, the company has a total of 114,003K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -17,230 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -5,069 K.