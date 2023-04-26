Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) stock priced at $47.43, down -0.17% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $48.18 and dropped to $47.06 before settling in for the closing price of $47.60. LITE’s price has ranged from $44.94 to $96.46 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 11.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -47.10%. With a float of $67.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6815 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +44.53, operating margin of +17.97, and the pretax margin is +13.73.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Communication Equipment Industry. The insider ownership of Lumentum Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.37%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 261,183. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 3,030 shares at a rate of $86.20, taking the stock ownership to the 25,288 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 23, when Company’s EVP & Chief Financial Officer sold 8,781 for $92.47, making the entire transaction worth $811,937. This insider now owns 31,194 shares in total.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.52 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.61 while generating a return on equity of 10.34. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 29.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.74. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.36, a number that is poised to hit 0.80 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) saw its 5-day average volume 0.83 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.98 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.57.

During the past 100 days, Lumentum Holdings Inc.’s (LITE) raw stochastic average was set at 13.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 36.39% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.53% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $51.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.02. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $48.11 in the near term. At $48.71, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $49.23. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.47. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.87.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.19 billion, the company has a total of 68,500K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,713 M while annual income is 198,900 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 506,000 K while its latest quarter income was -31,700 K.