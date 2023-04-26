Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is expecting 8.13% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

Markets

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $16.36, plunging -0.18% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $16.7577 and dropped to $15.86 before settling in for the closing price of $16.25. Within the past 52 weeks, MNSO’s price has moved between $4.45 and $19.49.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 140.90%. With a float of $299.99 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $314.69 million.

The firm has a total of 3511 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.44, operating margin of +7.79, and the pretax margin is +9.07.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Specialty Retail industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of MINISO Group Holding Limited is 5.04%, while institutional ownership is 17.30%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.13) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.33 while generating a return on equity of 9.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 140.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Trading Performance Indicators

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.16.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.50, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.87 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [MINISO Group Holding Limited, MNSO], we can find that recorded value of 0.63 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.59 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 32.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.82.

During the past 100 days, MINISO Group Holding Limited’s (MNSO) raw stochastic average was set at 64.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 26.79% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 61.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.77. Now, the first resistance to watch is $16.70. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.18. The third major resistance level sits at $17.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $15.38. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.90.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 6.00 billion based on 315,922K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,562 M and income totals 98,850 K. The company made 361,660 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 51,100 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

Subscribe

 

