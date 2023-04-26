Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) volume exceeds 0.58 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) stock priced at $4.05, down -1.94% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.16 and dropped to $4.03 before settling in for the closing price of $4.12. NR’s price has ranged from $2.38 to $4.91 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Energy sector has jumped its sales by 1.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 19.50%. With a float of $81.69 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $92.32 million.

In an organization with 1540 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.90, operating margin of +2.93, and the pretax margin is -2.02.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services Industry. The insider ownership of Newpark Resources Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 70.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 15, was worth 40,250. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $4.03, taking the stock ownership to the 172,045 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 09, when Company’s Director bought 5,251 for $3.98, making the entire transaction worth $20,899. This insider now owns 76,046 shares in total.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.01 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -2.55 while generating a return on equity of -4.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 19.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Newpark Resources Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.22

Technical Analysis of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.67 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.68 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Newpark Resources Inc.’s (NR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.19, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.70. However, in the short run, Newpark Resources Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.12. Second resistance stands at $4.21. The third major resistance level sits at $4.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.95. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.86.

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE: NR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 347.00 million, the company has a total of 86,327K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 815,590 K while annual income is -20,830 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 225,160 K while its latest quarter income was 8,990 K.