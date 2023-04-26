No matter how cynical the overall market is, Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) performance over the last week is recorded -5.47%

On April 25, 2023, Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) opened at $112.32, lower -1.40% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.615 and dropped to $110.84 before settling in for the closing price of $112.93. Price fluctuations for ARW have ranged from $89.38 to $134.56 over the past 52 weeks.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.90% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.40% at the time writing. With a float of $57.02 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $61.19 million.

The firm has a total of 22300 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +12.52, operating margin of +5.61, and the pretax margin is +5.08.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Electronics & Computer Distribution industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Arrow Electronics Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 105.11%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 87,438. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 741 shares at a rate of $118.00, taking the stock ownership to the 184,731 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 16, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 17,720 for $118.00, making the entire transaction worth $2,090,960. This insider now owns 185,472 shares in total.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.68) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +3.84 while generating a return on equity of 26.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 4.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -7.00% during the next five years compared to 30.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.82, a number that is poised to hit 4.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 15.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Arrow Electronics Inc., ARW], we can find that recorded value of 0.56 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Arrow Electronics Inc.’s (ARW) raw stochastic average was set at 30.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.63% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 27.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $110.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $112.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $113.38. The third major resistance level sits at $114.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.83. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.81.

Arrow Electronics Inc. (NYSE: ARW) Key Stats

There are currently 57,574K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 6.46 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 37,124 M according to its annual income of 1,427 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 9,323 M and its income totaled 349,400 K.