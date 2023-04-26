No matter how cynical the overall market is, ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) performance over the last week is recorded -3.09%

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $20.29, down -1.43% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.32 and dropped to $20.03 before settling in for the closing price of $20.33. Over the past 52 weeks, FORG has traded in a range of $12.80-$25.00.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 31.80%. With a float of $44.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.08 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 923 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +81.82, operating margin of -27.76, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of ForgeRock Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 57.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 17, was worth 146,517. In this transaction CFO, Executive VP – Global of this company sold 7,152 shares at a rate of $20.49, taking the stock ownership to the 641,472 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 03, when Company’s Chief Product Officer & EVP sold 2,083 for $20.58, making the entire transaction worth $42,868. This insider now owns 220,273 shares in total.

ForgeRock Inc. (FORG) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -30.47 while generating a return on equity of -20.32. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.14.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit -0.06 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.11 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ForgeRock Inc. (FORG)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.83 million, its volume of 0.51 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.64%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, ForgeRock Inc.’s (FORG) raw stochastic average was set at 10.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.23% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.33% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $20.37. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $20.23 in the near term. At $20.42, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $20.52. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.84. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $19.65.

ForgeRock Inc. (NYSE: FORG) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.77 billion has total of 87,137K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 217,510 K in contrast with the sum of -66,270 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 63,520 K and last quarter income was -16,490 K.