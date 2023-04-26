No matter how cynical the overall market is, Genprex Inc. (GNPX) performance over the last week is recorded -13.91%

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) stock priced at $0.86, down -8.31% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.8619 and dropped to $0.81 before settling in for the closing price of $0.89. GNPX’s price has ranged from $0.74 to $2.67 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -12.80%. With a float of $47.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $48.05 million.

The firm has a total of 28 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Genprex Inc. is 0.40%, while institutional ownership is 9.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 21, was worth 21,478. In this transaction EVP GC Chief Strategy Officer of this company bought 20,000 shares at a rate of $1.07, taking the stock ownership to the 265,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 21, when Company’s Chairman, President and CEO bought 19,000 for $1.05, making the entire transaction worth $20,045. This insider now owns 20,800 shares in total.

Genprex Inc. (GNPX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -74.71. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Genprex Inc. (GNPX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Genprex Inc., GNPX], we can find that recorded value of 2.35 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.52 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 36.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Genprex Inc.’s (GNPX) raw stochastic average was set at 6.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 14.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 113.04% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 97.83% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0451, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.3470. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.8499. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.8818. The third major resistance level sits at $0.9018. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7980, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7780. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7461.

Genprex Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 43.72 million, the company has a total of 51,974K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -23,740 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -6,766 K.