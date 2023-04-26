No matter how cynical the overall market is, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) performance over the last week is recorded -8.79%

April 25, 2023, Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) trading session started at the price of $4.85, that was -3.91% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.85 and dropped to $4.67 before settling in for the closing price of $4.86. A 52-week range for TV has been $4.38 – $10.39.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Communication Services sector was -4.30%. With a float of $559.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $566.74 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 37374 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.67, operating margin of +6.93, and the pretax margin is -6.34.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Grupo Televisa S.A.B. stocks. The insider ownership of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. is 27.70%, while institutional ownership is 40.90%.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -15.24 while generating a return on equity of -10.99. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.13

Technical Analysis of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (TV)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 2.89 million, its volume of 1.62 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Televisa S.A.B.’s (TV) raw stochastic average was set at 13.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.15, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.75. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $4.79 in the near term. At $4.91, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $4.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.61, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.55. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $4.43.

Grupo Televisa S.A.B. (NYSE: TV) Key Stats

There are 564,900K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.68 billion. As of now, sales total 3,754 M while income totals 2,145 M. Its latest quarter income was 972,280 K while its last quarter net income were -698,750 K.