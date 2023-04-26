No matter how cynical the overall market is, Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) performance over the last week is recorded -9.21%

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $18.66, down -4.14% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.765 and dropped to $17.97 before settling in for the closing price of $18.82. Over the past 52 weeks, JAMF has traded in a range of $17.16-$32.47.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -84.10%. With a float of $120.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $122.32 million.

The firm has a total of 2796 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +64.65, operating margin of -27.87, and the pretax margin is -29.70.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Jamf Holding Corp. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 98.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 332,570. In this transaction Chief Strategist of this company sold 16,750 shares at a rate of $19.85, taking the stock ownership to the 371,587 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Chief Legal Officer sold 16,476 for $19.73, making the entire transaction worth $324,997. This insider now owns 210,881 shares in total.

Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.04) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -29.51 while generating a return on equity of -19.63. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -84.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 60.60% during the next five years compared to -10.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.17, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jamf Holding Corp. (JAMF)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Jamf Holding Corp., JAMF], we can find that recorded value of 0.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.72.

During the past 100 days, Jamf Holding Corp.’s (JAMF) raw stochastic average was set at 11.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.91. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $19.05. The third major resistance level sits at $19.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.46. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $16.96.

Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: JAMF) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.21 billion has total of 123,907K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 478,780 K in contrast with the sum of -141,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 130,320 K and last quarter income was -21,230 K.