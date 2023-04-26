No matter how cynical the overall market is, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) performance over the last week is recorded -38.83%

On April 25, 2023, MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA) opened at $2.20, lower -15.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.30 and dropped to $2.12 before settling in for the closing price of $2.72. Price fluctuations for MAIA have ranged from $2.70 to $9.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -48.70% at the time writing. With a float of $6.34 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 18 employees.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. is 25.60%, while institutional ownership is 2.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 20, was worth 37,400. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $3.74, taking the stock ownership to the 553,328 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 18, when Company’s Director bought 1,263 for $4.17, making the entire transaction worth $5,267. This insider now owns 302,972 shares in total.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.41) by -$0.02. This company achieved a return on equity of -178.29. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.41 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.60.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.63, a number that is poised to hit -0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (MAIA)

Looking closely at MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA), its last 5-days average volume was 0.28 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 42212.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 5.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s (MAIA) raw stochastic average was set at 5.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 112.17% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

However, in the short run, MAIA Biotechnology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.36. Second resistance stands at $2.42. The third major resistance level sits at $2.54. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.00.

MAIA Biotechnology Inc. (AMEX: MAIA) Key Stats

There are currently 10,996K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 30.24 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -15,770 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -5,117 K.