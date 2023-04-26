No matter how cynical the overall market is, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) performance over the last week is recorded -6.16%

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) stock priced at $14.33, down -4.79% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.50 and dropped to $13.71 before settling in for the closing price of $14.41. MD’s price has ranged from $13.66 to $23.95 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -9.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -41.60%. With a float of $80.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.50 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 2800 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.88, operating margin of +10.14, and the pretax margin is +4.13.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Medical Care Facilities Industry. The insider ownership of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 103.62%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 342,465. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 22,166 shares at a rate of $15.45, taking the stock ownership to the 346,645 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 07, when Company’s EVP, Chief Operating Officer sold 24,000 for $15.31, making the entire transaction worth $367,440. This insider now owns 87,956 shares in total.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.47 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.17 while generating a return on equity of 7.00. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.4 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -41.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.10% during the next five years compared to -25.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.75, a number that is poised to hit 0.23 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.70 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (MD)

Looking closely at Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD), its last 5-days average volume was 0.58 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 0.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.44.

During the past 100 days, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s (MD) raw stochastic average was set at 1.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.10% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $14.87, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.88. However, in the short run, Pediatrix Medical Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.24. Second resistance stands at $14.77. The third major resistance level sits at $15.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.19. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $12.66.

Pediatrix Medical Group Inc. (NYSE: MD) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.14 billion, the company has a total of 83,635K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,972 M while annual income is 66,340 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 513,840 K while its latest quarter income was 29,660 K.