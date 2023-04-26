No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) performance over the last week is recorded -10.23%

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.45, plunging -3.66% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.49 and dropped to $2.35 before settling in for the closing price of $2.46. Within the past 52 weeks, RBBN’s price has moved between $2.19 and $4.84.

Communication Services Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 20.00% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 47.90%. With a float of $137.84 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $168.29 million.

The firm has a total of 3394 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.29, operating margin of -3.81, and the pretax margin is -13.74.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Telecom Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Ribbon Communications Inc. is 17.20%, while institutional ownership is 71.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 30, was worth 4,850,000. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 5,000 shares at a rate of $970.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 16, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,639,344 for $3.05, making the entire transaction worth $4,999,999. This insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in total.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of -11.96 while generating a return on equity of -18.76. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.00% during the next five years compared to -0.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Trading Performance Indicators

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.66, a number that is poised to hit -0.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ribbon Communications Inc., RBBN], we can find that recorded value of 0.79 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.89 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Ribbon Communications Inc.’s (RBBN) raw stochastic average was set at 4.82%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.90% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.85% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.12. Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.46. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $2.54. The third major resistance level sits at $2.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.26. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $2.18.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 394.77 million based on 169,195K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 819,760 K and income totals -98,080 K. The company made 233,640 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 20,490 K in sales during its previous quarter.