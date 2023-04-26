No matter how cynical the overall market is, Unum Group (UNM) performance over the last week is recorded -1.92%

On April 25, 2023, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) opened at $40.88, lower -0.81% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.09 and dropped to $40.30 before settling in for the closing price of $40.77. Price fluctuations for UNM have ranged from $30.21 to $46.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 1.20%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.60% at the time writing. With a float of $195.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $198.80 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 10665 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Unum Group (UNM) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Insurance – Life industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 130,081. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,270 shares at a rate of $39.78, taking the stock ownership to the 119,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s EVP, General Counsel sold 10,028 for $45.28, making the entire transaction worth $454,040. This insider now owns 53,305 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $1.47) by -$0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.38% during the next five years compared to 9.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Unum Group (UNM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.68. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.66.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.66 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.67 million, its volume of 0.91 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 42.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 61.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.47% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.93, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.09. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.92 in the near term. At $41.40, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.13, it is likely to go to the next support level at $39.82. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $39.34.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

There are currently 197,580K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 11,991 M according to its annual income of 1,314 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 3,006 M and its income totaled 279,600 K.