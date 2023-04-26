Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) is -0.99% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $3.91, up 1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.91 and dropped to $3.86 before settling in for the closing price of $3.82. Over the past 52 weeks, NMR has traded in a range of $2.99-$4.23.

Annual sales at Financial sector company slipped by -1.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -6.90%. With a float of $2.80 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.00 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 26585 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +75.23, operating margin of +14.22, and the pretax margin is +14.22.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Capital Markets Industry. The insider ownership of Nomura Holdings Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 1.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 9,184. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 7,986 shares at a rate of $1.15, taking the stock ownership to the 182,013 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 22, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 15,000 for $2.61, making the entire transaction worth $39,112. This insider now owns 327,499 shares in total.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +8.97 while generating a return on equity of 5.10. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.90% during the next five years compared to -7.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.28

Technical Analysis of Nomura Holdings Inc. (NMR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.39 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.86 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.52%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Nomura Holdings Inc.’s (NMR) raw stochastic average was set at 50.00%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.68% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 13.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.04% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.69. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.89 in the near term. At $3.93, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.94. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.84, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.83. The third support level lies at $3.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Nomura Holdings Inc. (NYSE: NMR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 12.70 billion has total of 3,017,804K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 14,187 M in contrast with the sum of 1,273 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 5,483 M and last quarter income was 475,300 K.