Now that I-Mab’s volume has hit 0.7 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $3.41, down -1.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.435 and dropped to $3.08 before settling in for the closing price of $3.18. Over the past 52 weeks, IMAB has traded in a range of $2.73-$14.27.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.80%. With a float of $72.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.92 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 378 workers is very important to gauge.

I-Mab (IMAB) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of I-Mab is 0.75%, while institutional ownership is 50.80%.

I-Mab (IMAB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a return on equity of -62.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 26.00% during the next five years compared to -41.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at I-Mab’s (IMAB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.25

Technical Analysis of I-Mab (IMAB)

The latest stats from [I-Mab, IMAB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.3 million was inferior to 0.49 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, I-Mab’s (IMAB) raw stochastic average was set at 8.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 7.50% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 92.32% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 99.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.11. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.71. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.65.

I-Mab (NASDAQ: IMAB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 249.69 million has total of 83,099K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are -32,120 K in contrast with the sum of -349,680 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,543 M and last quarter income was 1,042 M.