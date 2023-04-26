Search
Now that ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s volume has hit 0.69 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

April 25, 2023, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) trading session started at the price of $2.19, that was -2.20% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.2901 and dropped to $2.19 before settling in for the closing price of $2.27. A 52-week range for PRQR has been $0.53 – $3.85.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 26.30% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.30%. With a float of $62.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $72.46 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +37.55, operating margin of -1622.02, and the pretax margin is -1604.83.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward ProQR Therapeutics N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is 19.20%, while institutional ownership is 42.20%.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -1612.86 while generating a return on equity of -68.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 32.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.00, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) saw its 5-day average volume 0.45 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.13 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.38%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.19.

During the past 100 days, ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s (PRQR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 37.24% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 48.30% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 133.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.78. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.28 in the near term. At $2.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.38. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.18, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.13. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.08.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ: PRQR) Key Stats

There are 80,817K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 173.16 million. As of now, sales total 4,250 K while income totals -68,600 K. Its latest quarter income was 810 K while its last quarter net income were -11,980 K.

