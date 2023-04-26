Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) plunged -3.91 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

On April 25, 2023, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) opened at $41.41, lower -3.91% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.49 and dropped to $39.73 before settling in for the closing price of $41.66. Price fluctuations for NVEI have ranged from $23.71 to $61.64 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 46.70% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -44.60% at the time writing. With a float of $65.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.62 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1690 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +67.64, operating margin of +9.46, and the pretax margin is +10.38.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Nuvei Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 63.08%.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.43) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +6.73 while generating a return on equity of 2.84. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -44.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.30% during the next five years compared to 41.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Nuvei Corporation (NVEI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.65. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 22.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.53, a number that is poised to hit 0.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI)

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.36 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.12%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.50.

During the past 100 days, Nuvei Corporation’s (NVEI) raw stochastic average was set at 81.19%, which indicates a significant increase from 18.88% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $38.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $32.66. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $41.10 in the near term. At $42.18, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $42.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.34, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.66. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $37.58.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Key Stats

There are currently 139,657K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.56 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 843,320 K according to its annual income of 56,730 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 220,340 K and its income totaled 8,040 K.