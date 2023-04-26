Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) is -23.55% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On April 25, 2023, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) opened at $21.64, lower -5.42% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $21.95 and dropped to $20.53 before settling in for the closing price of $21.94. Price fluctuations for PPBI have ranged from $21.85 to $37.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 23.30% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -16.70% at the time writing. With a float of $93.32 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.81 million.

In an organization with 1430 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 96.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 06, was worth 18,810. In this transaction Sr.EVP,Dir ESG & Corp Respons. of this company sold 600 shares at a rate of $31.35, taking the stock ownership to the 11,856 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s President & COO sold 19,000 for $33.38, making the entire transaction worth $634,220. This insider now owns 153,782 shares in total.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +32.70 while generating a return on equity of 9.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 11.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.62. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 7.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.69 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.65 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (PPBI)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.57 million. That was inferior than the volume of 0.57 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.08.

During the past 100 days, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s (PPBI) raw stochastic average was set at 1.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 6.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.05% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 38.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.70. However, in the short run, Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $21.62. Second resistance stands at $22.50. The third major resistance level sits at $23.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $20.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.66. The third support level lies at $18.78 if the price breaches the second support level.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: PPBI) Key Stats

There are currently 95,754K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 2.02 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 857,330 K according to its annual income of 283,740 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 238,280 K and its income totaled 73,670 K.