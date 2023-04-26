Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) 20 Days SMA touches -5.40%: The odds favor the bear

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $23.92, plunging -2.85% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $24.03 and dropped to $23.35 before settling in for the closing price of $24.24. Within the past 52 weeks, PYCR’s price has moved between $20.14 and $34.95.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -22.50%. With a float of $174.87 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $175.83 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2300 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +41.59, operating margin of -32.52, and the pretax margin is -32.28.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Paycor HCM Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 100.24%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 25, was worth 30,307. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 1,267 shares at a rate of $23.92, taking the stock ownership to the 55,441 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Director sold 1,509 for $24.81, making the entire transaction worth $37,438. This insider now owns 22,817 shares in total.

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.06) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -27.86 while generating a return on equity of -11.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.06 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -22.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.60. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 194.79.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Paycor HCM Inc. (PYCR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.45 million, its volume of 0.36 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.83.

During the past 100 days, Paycor HCM Inc.’s (PYCR) raw stochastic average was set at 19.93%, which indicates a significant increase from 9.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.83% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.94% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.93. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $23.94 in the near term. At $24.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $24.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $23.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.96. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $22.58.

Paycor HCM Inc. (NASDAQ: PYCR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.17 billion based on 176,438K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 429,390 K and income totals -119,640 K. The company made 132,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -27,460 K in sales during its previous quarter.