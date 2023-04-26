Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) plunged -1.04 in the last month: It’s impossible to believe the numbers

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $15.22, plunging -1.04% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $15.335 and dropped to $15.095 before settling in for the closing price of $15.33. Within the past 52 weeks, PRMW’s price has moved between $12.15 and $16.47.

Annual sales at Consumer Defensive sector company slipped by -0.50% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 10.40%. With a float of $155.63 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $159.86 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9240 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.39, operating margin of +6.38, and the pretax margin is +2.23.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Beverages – Non-Alcoholic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Primo Water Corporation is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 08, was worth 762,685. In this transaction Director of this company sold 47,630 shares at a rate of $16.01, taking the stock ownership to the 1,268,770 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s Director sold 90,463 for $16.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,458,291. This insider now owns 1,268,770 shares in total.

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.17) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +1.34 while generating a return on equity of 2.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 17.26% during the next five years compared to 22.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Trading Performance Indicators

Primo Water Corporation (PRMW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 86.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.18, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Primo Water Corporation (PRMW)

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.7 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 0.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.03%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Primo Water Corporation’s (PRMW) raw stochastic average was set at 44.68%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 12.21% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 22.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.14, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.48. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $15.31 in the near term. At $15.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $15.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $15.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.96. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $14.83.

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 2.46 billion based on 159,752K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,215 M and income totals 29,600 K. The company made 533,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 57,500 K in sales during its previous quarter.