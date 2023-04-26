Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 202,050 K

On April 25, 2023, Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) opened at $53.77, lower -3.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $53.825 and dropped to $52.24 before settling in for the closing price of $54.36. Price fluctuations for PCOR have ranged from $40.00 to $68.56 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 45.00% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -6.20% at the time writing. With a float of $121.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $138.44 million.

In an organization with 3568 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +77.18, operating margin of -39.02, and the pretax margin is -39.78.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Application industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Procore Technologies Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 83.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 05, was worth 288,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 5,128 shares at a rate of $56.22, taking the stock ownership to the 1,535,154 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 04, when Company’s Director sold 5,128 for $61.34, making the entire transaction worth $314,535. This insider now owns 1,540,282 shares in total.

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.14) by $0.06. This company achieved a net margin of -39.84 while generating a return on equity of -24.88. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -6.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 9.92.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.71 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.0 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.16.

During the past 100 days, Procore Technologies Inc.’s (PCOR) raw stochastic average was set at 39.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.21% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 48.74% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $54.56. However, in the short run, Procore Technologies Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $53.31. Second resistance stands at $54.36. The third major resistance level sits at $54.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.72, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.19. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $50.14.

Procore Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PCOR) Key Stats

There are currently 140,253K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.14 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 720,200 K according to its annual income of -286,930 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 202,050 K and its income totaled -71,180 K.