ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 2,426 M

On April 25, 2023, ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) opened at $11.90, lower -7.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.90 and dropped to $11.165 before settling in for the closing price of $12.08. Price fluctuations for ACDC have ranged from $10.15 to $27.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

With a float of $22.66 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $54.66 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3664 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.67, operating margin of +19.57, and the pretax margin is +14.50.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of ProFrac Holding Corp. is 2.00%, while institutional ownership is 30.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 151,800. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 12,000 shares at a rate of $12.65, taking the stock ownership to the 74,890 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 31, when Company’s Director bought 5,000 for $12.57, making the entire transaction worth $62,862. This insider now owns 39,166 shares in total.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.86) by $0.26. This company achieved a net margin of +3.77. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.88 per share during the current fiscal year.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 31.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.98, a number that is poised to hit 0.88 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of ProFrac Holding Corp. (ACDC)

The latest stats from [ProFrac Holding Corp., ACDC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.43 million was inferior to 0.59 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.81.

During the past 100 days, ProFrac Holding Corp.’s (ACDC) raw stochastic average was set at 6.53%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.60% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $15.63, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.32. Now, the first resistance to watch is $11.68. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.16. The third major resistance level sits at $12.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.94, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.69. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.21.

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: ACDC) Key Stats

There are currently 155,092K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 1.83 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,426 M according to its annual income of 91,500 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 794,050 K and its income totaled 16,300 K.