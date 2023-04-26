Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) posted a -4.56% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $23.53, down -4.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $23.88 and dropped to $22.865 before settling in for the closing price of $23.98. Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has traded in a range of $18.91-$55.29.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 4.90%. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.59 million.

The firm has a total of 2242 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +42.09, operating margin of -15.98, and the pretax margin is -18.75.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Application Industry. The insider ownership of Q2 Holdings Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 101.82%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 14, was worth 524,496. In this transaction Director of this company sold 22,300 shares at a rate of $23.52, taking the stock ownership to the 537,854 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 20, when Company’s Director sold 22,300 for $22.74, making the entire transaction worth $507,102. This insider now owns 560,154 shares in total.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -19.27 while generating a return on equity of -22.03.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 4.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 34.40% during the next five years compared to -24.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (QTWO) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 50.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.90, a number that is poised to hit 0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Q2 Holdings Inc., QTWO], we can find that recorded value of 0.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.62 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 49.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.11.

During the past 100 days, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s (QTWO) raw stochastic average was set at 23.29%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $26.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $31.94. Now, the first resistance to watch is $23.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $24.27. The third major resistance level sits at $24.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.62, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.24. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $21.61.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.30 billion has total of 57,739K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 565,670 K in contrast with the sum of -108,980 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 146,540 K and last quarter income was -32,410 K.