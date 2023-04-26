Recent developments with First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.94 cents.

April 25, 2023, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) trading session started at the price of $11.64, that was 0.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.065 and dropped to $11.57 before settling in for the closing price of $11.86. A 52-week range for FCF has been $11.57 – $16.53.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 5.70%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.40%. With a float of $91.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $93.16 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1403 workers is very important to gauge.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is 1.74%, while institutional ownership is 71.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 17, was worth 50,115. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,900 shares at a rate of $12.85, taking the stock ownership to the 325,074 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Director bought 8,000 for $13.03, making the entire transaction worth $104,240. This insider now owns 321,174 shares in total.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.43) by -$0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +29.90 while generating a return on equity of 11.86. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.42 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 49.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.99.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.40 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.63 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (FCF)

The latest stats from [First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, FCF] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.61 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.43.

During the past 100 days, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s (FCF) raw stochastic average was set at 6.65%, which indicates a significant decrease from 48.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 23.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.07% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $14.00. Now, the first resistance to watch is $12.12. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $12.34. The third major resistance level sits at $12.61. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.63, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.35. The third support level lies at $11.13 if the price breaches the second support level.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation (NYSE: FCF) Key Stats

There are 103,125K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.24 billion. As of now, sales total 428,660 K while income totals 128,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 120,590 K while its last quarter net income were 35,730 K.