Recent developments with Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.94 cents.

April 25, 2023, Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) trading session started at the price of $14.16, that was -2.80% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.20 and dropped to $13.845 before settling in for the closing price of $14.31. A 52-week range for HLIT has been $8.25 – $15.99.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 11.80%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 100.90%. With a float of $102.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $106.47 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1340 workers is very important to gauge.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Harmonic Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Harmonic Inc. is 1.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.89%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 215,388. In this transaction President and CEO of this company sold 15,179 shares at a rate of $14.19, taking the stock ownership to the 483,642 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 13, when Company’s President and CEO sold 69,090 for $13.35, making the entire transaction worth $922,075. This insider now owns 474,780 shares in total.

Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.14) by $0.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 100.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.40% during the next five years compared to 18.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)

The latest stats from [Harmonic Inc., HLIT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.25 million was inferior to 1.37 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 4.60%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Harmonic Inc.’s (HLIT) raw stochastic average was set at 48.51%, which indicates a significant increase from 3.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $13.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.10. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.13. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.34. The third major resistance level sits at $14.48. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.63. The third support level lies at $13.42 if the price breaches the second support level.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ: HLIT) Key Stats

There are 111,071K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.56 billion. As of now, sales total 624,960 K while income totals 28,180 K. Its latest quarter income was 164,330 K while its last quarter net income were 6,130 K.