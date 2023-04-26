Search
Recent developments with Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 0.96 cents.

April 25, 2023, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) trading session started at the price of $10.57, that was -0.38% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.61 and dropped to $10.365 before settling in for the closing price of $10.57. A 52-week range for IRWD has been $9.73 – $12.66.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 6.60% over the past five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -70.00%. With a float of $150.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $153.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 219 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +99.65, operating margin of +60.97, and the pretax margin is +61.48.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 112.73%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 27, was worth 492,196. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 46,129 shares at a rate of $10.67, taking the stock ownership to the 842,064 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 03, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 33,756 for $11.22, making the entire transaction worth $378,742. This insider now owns 647,598 shares in total.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.27) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +42.64 while generating a return on equity of 27.83. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.26 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -70.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 30.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.93. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.96, a number that is poised to hit 0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.04 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) saw its 5-day average volume 2.3 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 2.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (IRWD) raw stochastic average was set at 19.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.94% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 29.49% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 31.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.88, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.64 in the near term. At $10.75, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.39, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.26. The third support level lies at $10.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) Key Stats

There are 154,158K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.61 billion. As of now, sales total 410,600 K while income totals 175,070 K. Its latest quarter income was 107,200 K while its last quarter net income were 48,870 K.

$1.27M in average volume shows that Revance Therapeutics Inc. (RVNC) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RVNC) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $31.26, soaring 0.44% from the previous trading...
Read more

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC) posted a -2.19% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

Steve Mayer -
On April 25, 2023, Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EBC) opened at $11.42, lower -3.63% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

Coursera Inc. (COUR) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 142,180 K

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) stock priced at $10.29, down -4.51% from the previous day...
Read more

