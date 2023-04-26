Recent developments with MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 2.19 cents.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $1.70, up 9.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.87 and dropped to $1.65 before settling in for the closing price of $1.70. Over the past 52 weeks, MYMD has traded in a range of $0.90-$6.15.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 54.10%. With a float of $33.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.80 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 08, was worth 15,300. In this transaction EVP of Operations, GC of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.53, taking the stock ownership to the 225,000 shares.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -79.27.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MYMD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.39

Technical Analysis of MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MYMD)

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) saw its 5-day average volume 0.57 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 85.44%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MYMD) raw stochastic average was set at 46.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 97.87% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 107.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 138.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.7892, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.4635. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9367 in the near term. At $2.0133, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.1567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7167, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.5733. The third support level lies at $1.4967 if the price breaches the second support level.

MyMD Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MYMD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 65.86 million has total of 39,470K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -15,200 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -3,746 K.