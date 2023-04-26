Recent developments with United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.05 cents.

On April 25, 2023, United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) opened at $33.25, lower -3.02% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $33.4925 and dropped to $32.41 before settling in for the closing price of $33.73. Price fluctuations for UBSI have ranged from $33.01 to $44.15 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 9.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.00% at the time writing. With a float of $131.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $134.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2765 employees.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Regional industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of United Bankshares Inc. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 72.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 1,845. In this transaction Chairman of the Board of this company bought 47 shares at a rate of $39.25, taking the stock ownership to the 21,579 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Director sold 2,500 for $42.75, making the entire transaction worth $106,881. This insider now owns 62,699 shares in total.

United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.78) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +34.26 while generating a return on equity of 8.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.71 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 7.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.43. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.81, a number that is poised to hit 0.74 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.77 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI)

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) saw its 5-day average volume 0.84 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.68 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.22.

During the past 100 days, United Bankshares Inc.’s (UBSI) raw stochastic average was set at 2.81%, which indicates a significant decrease from 10.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.05, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.71. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $33.33 in the near term. At $33.95, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $34.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $32.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $31.79. The third support level lies at $31.17 if the price breaches the second support level.

United Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: UBSI) Key Stats

There are currently 134,745K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,155 M according to its annual income of 379,630 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 338,620 K and its income totaled 99,760 K.