Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) posted a 2.64% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

On April 25, 2023, Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) opened at $46.35, higher 0.24% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.76 and dropped to $45.671 before settling in for the closing price of $46.59. Price fluctuations for RRR have ranged from $30.30 to $48.66 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 0.30% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 61.70% at the time writing. With a float of $53.14 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.53 million.

The firm has a total of 7850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.90, operating margin of +35.68, and the pretax margin is +26.14.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Resorts & Casinos industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Red Rock Resorts Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 98.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 893,149. In this transaction EVP & Chief Operating Officer of this company sold 22,663 shares at a rate of $39.41, taking the stock ownership to the 111,214 shares.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.59) by $0.9. This company achieved a net margin of +12.35 while generating a return on equity of 397.87. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.5 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 61.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 2.70% during the next five years compared to 26.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.98.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.88, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Red Rock Resorts Inc., RRR], we can find that recorded value of 0.57 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.31.

During the past 100 days, Red Rock Resorts Inc.’s (RRR) raw stochastic average was set at 80.30%, which indicates a significant increase from 70.58% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.91% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $44.26, while its 200-day Moving Average is $41.54. Now, the first resistance to watch is $47.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.47. The third major resistance level sits at $48.17. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $45.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $45.29. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $44.91.

Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ: RRR) Key Stats

There are currently 104,142K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 4.81 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,664 M according to its annual income of 205,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 425,470 K and its income totaled 91,750 K.