Repligen Corporation (RGEN) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -12.08%

On April 25, 2023, Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) opened at $164.52, lower -11.09% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $164.52 and dropped to $149.02 before settling in for the closing price of $168.20. Price fluctuations for RGEN have ranged from $137.21 to $262.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 41.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 44.80% at the time writing. With a float of $55.31 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.54 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2025 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +53.64, operating margin of +25.60, and the pretax margin is +27.34.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Repligen Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 93.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 16, was worth 1,129,400. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 5,647 shares at a rate of $200.00, taking the stock ownership to the 29,325 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 25,000 for $200.00, making the entire transaction worth $5,000,000. This insider now owns 178,265 shares in total.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.58) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of +23.20 while generating a return on equity of 10.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.99% during the next five years compared to 46.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Repligen Corporation (RGEN). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.40. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 95.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.24, a number that is poised to hit 0.59 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.37 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) saw its 5-day average volume 0.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.47%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 7.88.

During the past 100 days, Repligen Corporation’s (RGEN) raw stochastic average was set at 3.78%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 60.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 55.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $173.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $189.08. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $159.71 in the near term. At $169.86, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $175.21. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $144.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $138.86. The third support level lies at $128.71 if the price breaches the second support level.

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) Key Stats

There are currently 55,644K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 8.33 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 801,540 K according to its annual income of 185,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 186,760 K and its income totaled 48,730 K.