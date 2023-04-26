Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is expecting -30.44% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

A new trading day began on April 25, 2023, with Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) stock priced at $3.07, down -4.81% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.07 and dropped to $2.94 before settling in for the closing price of $3.12. RSI’s price has ranged from $2.77 to $7.55 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -75.50%. With a float of $58.03 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $64.28 million.

The firm has a total of 700 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gambling Industry. The insider ownership of Rush Street Interactive Inc. is 8.50%, while institutional ownership is 72.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 11, was worth 10,127. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 3,285 shares at a rate of $3.08, taking the stock ownership to the 1,653,168 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 11, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 1,084 for $3.08, making the entire transaction worth $3,342. This insider now owns 76,566 shares in total.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.11 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -75.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.61, a number that is poised to hit -0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Rush Street Interactive Inc., RSI], we can find that recorded value of 0.62 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.18.

During the past 100 days, Rush Street Interactive Inc.’s (RSI) raw stochastic average was set at 9.82%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.73% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 59.96% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.12. The third major resistance level sits at $3.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.92, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.86. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.79.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE: RSI) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 658.60 million, the company has a total of 221,070K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 592,210 K while annual income is -38,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 165,530 K while its latest quarter income was -8,990 K.