Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 0 K

April 25, 2023, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) trading session started at the price of $1.04, that was 1.94% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.07 and dropped to $1.04 before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. A 52-week range for STSA has been $0.59 – $8.08.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -24.70%. With a float of $27.78 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $33.14 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 25 workers is very important to gauge.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 74.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 21, was worth 106,740. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $0.71, taking the stock ownership to the 150,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 831,694 for $0.63, making the entire transaction worth $525,663. This insider now owns 6,440,000 shares in total.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.36) by -$0.34. This company achieved a return on equity of -94.56. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -24.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 6.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.29 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.58 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (STSA)

The latest stats from [Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc., STSA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.67 million was inferior to 0.79 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.24%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (STSA) raw stochastic average was set at 48.47%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 215.86% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 110.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8863, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.9681. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.0667. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0833. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0967. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0233. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.0067.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: STSA) Key Stats

There are 33,152K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 34.43 million. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -70,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -23,130 K.