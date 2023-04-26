SNCR (Synchronoss Technologies Inc.) dropped -1.05 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $0.945, down -1.05% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.96 and dropped to $0.87 before settling in for the closing price of $0.95. Over the past 52 weeks, SNCR has traded in a range of $0.51-$1.87.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -8.90% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 77.60%. With a float of $86.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $86.46 million.

The firm has a total of 1391 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +51.13, operating margin of +1.35, and the pretax margin is -2.32.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Software – Infrastructure Industry. The insider ownership of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is 3.80%, while institutional ownership is 53.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 10, was worth 5,982. In this transaction EVP & Chief Technology Officer of this company sold 6,460 shares at a rate of $0.93, taking the stock ownership to the 443,791 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 21, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 3,408 for $1.06, making the entire transaction worth $3,602. This insider now owns 749,346 shares in total.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.06) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of -3.13 while generating a return on equity of -5.28. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 77.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.00% during the next five years compared to 45.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s (SNCR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.34. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.20, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.06 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Synchronoss Technologies Inc., SNCR], we can find that recorded value of 0.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.22 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 25.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.05.

During the past 100 days, Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s (SNCR) raw stochastic average was set at 65.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.29% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 67.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9642, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.0631. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.9767. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.0133. The third major resistance level sits at $1.0667. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.8867, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8333. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7967.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 86.98 million has total of 90,812K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 252,630 K in contrast with the sum of -7,920 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 61,630 K and last quarter income was -13,630 K.