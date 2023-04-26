SRPT (Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.) dropped -2.67 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

On April 25, 2023, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) opened at $126.75, lower -2.67% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $127.55 and dropped to $121.71 before settling in for the closing price of $126.68. Price fluctuations for SRPT have ranged from $61.28 to $159.84 over the past 52 weeks.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 43.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -55.90% at the time writing. With a float of $83.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $87.84 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1162 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +80.51, operating margin of -56.83, and the pretax margin is -73.95.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 17, was worth 94,311. In this transaction Director of this company sold 858 shares at a rate of $109.92, taking the stock ownership to the 6,387 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 14, when Company’s Director bought 57,100 for $104.43, making the entire transaction worth $5,963,124. This insider now owns 108,178 shares in total.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 12/30/2022, the company posted -$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$1.35) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -75.40 while generating a return on equity of -107.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -55.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.47.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -8.03, a number that is poised to hit -1.39 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.83 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (SRPT)

Looking closely at Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT), its last 5-days average volume was 0.98 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 1.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 5.16.

During the past 100 days, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s (SRPT) raw stochastic average was set at 16.45%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.90% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 56.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $133.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $117.53. However, in the short run, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $126.66. Second resistance stands at $130.03. The third major resistance level sits at $132.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $120.82, it is likely to go to the next support level at $118.34. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $114.98.

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) Key Stats

There are currently 87,982K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 10.70 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 933,010 K according to its annual income of -703,490 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 258,430 K and its income totaled -109,240 K.