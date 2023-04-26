T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -3.59%

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $112.32, plunging -2.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $112.48 and dropped to $109.28 before settling in for the closing price of $112.50. Within the past 52 weeks, TROW’s price has moved between $93.53 and $137.28.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 6.00% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -48.90%. With a float of $219.11 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $223.90 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 7868 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +79.24, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Asset Management industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is 0.80%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 1,370,749. In this transaction Vice President of this company sold 11,969 shares at a rate of $114.52, taking the stock ownership to the 129,436 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 10, when Company’s Vice President sold 14,154 for $116.73, making the entire transaction worth $1,652,130. This insider now owns 70,319 shares in total.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) Latest Financial update

As on 12/30/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.7) by $0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +23.45 while generating a return on equity of 17.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.72 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -48.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Trading Performance Indicators

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.79. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 24.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.69, a number that is poised to hit 1.64 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 7.15 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) saw its 5-day average volume 0.99 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.67 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.63.

During the past 100 days, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s (TROW) raw stochastic average was set at 23.49%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.23% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 33.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $111.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $115.25.

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TROW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 24.59 billion based on 224,514K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 6,488 M and income totals 1,558 M. The company made 1,524 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 266,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.