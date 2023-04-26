Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) with a beta value of 0.75 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) kicked off on April 25, 2023, at the price of $0.775, down -5.77% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.79 and dropped to $0.702 before settling in for the closing price of $0.78. Over the past 52 weeks, TOPS has traded in a range of $0.75-$16.26.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Industrials Sector giant was 23.20%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.60%. With a float of $2.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $3.94 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 1 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.38, operating margin of +40.35, and the pretax margin is +22.69.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Marine Shipping Industry. The insider ownership of Top Ships Inc. is 4.92%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Top Ships Inc. (TOPS) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of +23.49 while generating a return on equity of 12.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -5.15 and is forecasted to reach 0.43 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Top Ships Inc. (TOPS)

Looking closely at Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS), its last 5-days average volume was 0.43 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 3.49 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.56%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, Top Ships Inc.’s (TOPS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.63%, which indicates a significant decrease from 17.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 32.97% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 191.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.8725, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.2665. However, in the short run, Top Ships Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7827. Second resistance stands at $0.8303. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8707. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.6947, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.6543. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6067.

Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 14.88 million has total of 3,545K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 80,660 K in contrast with the sum of 18,950 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,499 K and last quarter income was 1,980 K.

ZTS (Zoetis Inc.) dropped -1.89 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

Steve Mayer -
Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) on April 25, 2023, started off the session at the price of $175.85, plunging -1.89% from the previous trading day....
Read more

9.10% volatility in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) last month: This is a red flag warning

Shaun Noe -
April 25, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) trading session started at the price of $0.40, that was -0.70% drop from the session...
Read more

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) average volume reaches $165.74K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Sana Meer -
On April 25, 2023, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) opened at $0.2749, lower -3.64% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

